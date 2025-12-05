Will build Pranahitha-Chevella, bring water to Adilabad: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asserted that the Congress government will construct the Ambedkar Pranahitha-Chevella project at Thummidihetti and provide water to Adilabad district.

He was addressing a public meeting in Adilabad on Thursday, after laying the foundation stone for several developmental works worth Rs.260.45 crore.

Revanth Reddy said that he will conduct a district review in the coming two months and solve problems relating to funds. He said the former (undivided AP) chief minister late YS Rajashekhar Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Pranahitha-Chevella project to irrigate 16 lakh acres, with the project then estimated to cost Rs.38,000 crore. YSR spent hundreds of crores of rupees to provide water to Adilabad. However, ‘one big man’ (KCR) became a devil, buried the Pranahitha-Chevella project, and changed its name, location, and estimates. The estimates reached Rs 1.5 lakh crore. However, the resultant Kaleshwaram project has since become a ‘Kuleshwaram’, collapsing within three years. A shower of gold fell in his (big man’s) house, but irrigation water did not come to Adilabad, Reddy mocked.

The Chief Minister alleged that Maharashtra state had agreed to the proposal to construct the Thummidihetti project with the height of 150 meters.

Yet, the project did not come through due to the big man’s attitude. One lakh crore rupees was washed away in the Godavari river. However, their own family members-- daughter, son, and nephew of a big man are stabbing one another for the money that flowed to their home. Everybody knows where the big man is. They are fully busy with the money dispute,” CM continued, while taking a swipe at KCR.

Revanth Reddy said that the government had invited tenders for the Thummidihetti project to be constructed at the height of 150 meters. “We will provide water to Adilabad district. I will come to lay the foundation stone for the Pranahitha-Chevella project. The BJP government is there in Maharashtra. BJP MLA Payal Shankar, BJP MP G Nagesh have to convince the Maharashtra government with their influence”, Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister said that he had not taken a single day’s leave in his two-year rule and has been working for “welfare and development” like two eyes and for the welfare of four crore people. He said that he got elected as ZPTC, MLC, MLA, MP and CM at a young age. “I have been working in a similar manner all through to get respect from the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state and the Centre should work together for welfare and development.

“Local MLA Payal Shankar appealed to me for Adilabad Airport. Union Ministers- Rajnath Singh and Rammohan Naidu assured that they will extend their support for the airport if requisite land is allotted land. PM Modi assured that he will provide funds for the airport. We will bring the airport within one year to Adilabad. I will also bring an airbus to Adilabad. I will try to open the closed cement factory, which was running under the aegis of the Cement Corporation of India, by inviting private investors.

I will develop Adilabad in terms of education, irrigation, and communication. It is our (government’s) responsibility to allot a university to the Adillabad district. I have a feeling that the university should be set up at Indravelli and be named after Indravelli or Komuram Bheem university. It is only my suggestion”, the Chief Minister observed. Revanth Reddy said that Korata and Chanaka projects would be completed and dedicated to the nation. He suggested that people should elect “good persons” as sarpanchs.

He advised candidates contesting the elections not to spend money indiscriminately. If possible, unanimous elections are good. People should elect those persons who can bring funds as sarpanchs, he said, adding: “It is my responsibility to give funds”.