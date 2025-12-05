Heavy rains shatter Nellore

Nellore: Normal life was severely affected across the district due to heavy rains that was registered to a total upto 1,717 mm in all 36 mandals on Thursday.

Sydapyram mandal has recorded 127mm, while Varikuntapadu mandal lowest with 1.6mm and average 45.2mm.

According to the Indian Metereriological Department (IMD) reports since November 28th to December 4th district has registered 6,295.6mm an average 165mm ever witnessed in recent period.

Vehicular traffic disrupted in several areas due to brimming of Streams, Rivulets, reservoirs at dangerous level.

A 17-year-old boy of Porlukatta area of Nellore city died after he accidentally fell in a pit while crossing Pottepalem Cause way as he reportedly developed Fits.

He was immediately shifted to the Government General Hospital(GGH) where doctor declared brought him dead.

If the ongoing incessant rains continue for one more day there may be a danger occurring flash floods in the district as per the IMD reports.

As many as about 1,060 Chain Link Tanks (Golusu Kattu Cheruvulu) which were constructed during British rule were flowing at dangerous levels caused in surrounding villages.

On other side Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs almost touches at their Full Reservoir Levels (FRL) against 78tmcft and 64tmcft respectively as the officials let the water in to the sea through Pennar River to avoid inundation of surrounding villages.

Standing crops like Paddy and other commercial crops at plantation stage were badly damaged at several areas.

Servepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy along with officials inspected the Paddy crop inundated in the water at Tatiparthi Palem, Yeguva Mitta, Pudiparthi, Narikela Palle, Vallur villages in Venkatachalam and Muthukuru mandals on Thursday.

On this occasion the MLA alleged that former minister Kakani Govardhan and his followers who owned the irrigation works cashed the bills without completing works leading to this situation.

Meanwhile public life badly hit in Nellore city as the citizens forced travel in knee deep water at Gandhi Bomma, VRC, Madras Bus Stand Pogathota etc areas appeared like streams with drain water due to incompletion of Under Ground Drainage (UGD).

Vehicular traffic disrupted at under bridges near Atmakur Bustand, Ramalingapuram, Magunta Layout due to the rain water.