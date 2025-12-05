Take forward Hindu danatana dharma, TTD EO tells trainees

Tirumala: The trained Group Supervisors have to take the lead in taking forward Hindu Sanatana Dharma across the country through Srivari Sevaks in a big way, said TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal.

Addressing the valedictory session of the first batch of Trainees program in Seva Sadan 2 at Tirumala on Thursday evening, the EO said Srivari Seva started in the year 2000 November and in the last 25 years over 17 lakh sevaks have rendered Seva in Tirumala. Following the instructions of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to enhance Srivari Seva, several reforms were brought.

The trainees programme is mulled at training the Group Supervisors who in turn the Srivari Sevaks in their local areas on the importance of Srivari Seva in order to offer better services to the devotees. The Group Supervisors have to motivate the locally present Srivari Sevaks to render seva initially in local temples of TTD located in their respective places.

TTD is planning to introduce Srivari Seva in TTD local temples across the country in a phased manner.

Grading of Sevaks was also introduced which will be executed through Supervisors that will help in improving the spirit of Seva among Sevaks Srivari Seva Feedback mechanism is one of the most important aspects that helps in improving the amenities to devotees Earlier EO held an interactive session wherein a few Group Supervisors gave their feedback on training, modules, and training experts. Later the EO also released a book, ‘’Training Manual for Group Supervisors’’ on the occasion. TTD Chief PRO Dr T Ravi, PRO(FAC) P Neelima, Senior Advisor to Planning Department of AP Sri Venkateswara Swamy, expert trainer SLNT Srinivas, team from IIM Ahmedabad and Planning Department of AP and others were also present.