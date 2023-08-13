WWE Extravaganza Comes to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Denizens of the city to witness popular wrestling event WWE Superstar Spectacle at GMC Balayogi Stadium at Gachibowli in September.

This remarkable event is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 8, 2023.

This monumental occasion not only signifies WWE's comeback to Indian shores but also commemorates the first-ever WWE live event to grace the city of Hyderabad.

Having captivated audiences around the world, WWE Superstar Spectacle promises to deliver an unforgettable experience to fans in India. The event will feature an electrifying lineup of WWE's most beloved Superstars, each set to grace the stage with their awe-inspiring athleticism and charisma. The star-studded roster includes the likes of the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, the enigmatic Seth “Freakin” Rollins, the indomitable Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley, the unstoppable Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, the esteemed Intercontinental Champion, “The Ring General” GUNTHER, as well as fan-favorites such as Jinder Mahal, Veer, Sanga, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Matt Riddle, Ludwig Kaiser, and a host of other luminaries*.

This landmark event also reflects WWE's commitment to its passionate fanbase in India. Tickets for WWE Superstar Spectacle at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium) are now available. This presents a unique opportunity for Indian fans to witness their cherished WWE Superstars showcase their unparalleled skills and prowess on home soil.