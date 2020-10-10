Yadadri-Bhongir: Aggrieved farmer knocks on RDO's door

Yadadri-Bhongir: As VRO removed the land details from the records, Erukala Bheemaiah Goud of Choutuppal approached the district collector for issuing new Pattadar passbook to his ancestor property of 1.07 acres land located at the survey number 6 in town limits, sources said.



District Collector Anitha Ramchandran ordered officials concerned to conduct the survey but was postponed twice. Officials again postponed the survey that was to be conducted on Friday.

Vexed with officials lack of interest, Bheemaiah and his family members staged protest outside RDO office for justice and alleged that officials are intentionally postponing the survey by joining hands with realtors.

Farmer urged for justice by touching the feet of RDO Suraj Kumar

Meanwhile, the RDO in his explanation stated that surveyor on Friday went to the land but, postponed the survey as he failed to contact the RDO.

He assured the farmer of conducting the survey without fail. The surveyor was then directed to fix a date for the land survey.