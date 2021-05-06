Yashoda cures air-dashed Bhilai Covid patient

Hyderabad: Covid battle of 54-year-old Sajjan Agarwal was all about life and death as his 80 per cent lungs were badly infected.

Sajjan tested positive in Chattisgarh and was admitted at a hospital in Bhilai had severe Covid-19 pneumonia, with nearly 80 per cent of his lung involved.

Later he was transferred to Yashoda Hospitals Secunderabad in an air ambulance for further treatment and was admitted in the ICU on a ventilator with Severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. The team of Doctors led by senior Pulmonologists Dr Hari Kishan Gonuguntla worked round the clock in order to help Agarwal, who recovered after 21 days of ICU stay. The treatment included mechanical ventilation, rigorous prone ventilation cycles followed by tracheostomy. He has been successfully transferred to a rehabilitation centre where he will undergo physiotherapy and will reach his hometown Raipur safely. Will power, family support and timely medical care can help Covid-19 patients to successfully fight against the novel coronavirus. One should not fear or Panic. All that is needed is timely action and consulting the doctors, Sajjan said.

Air ambulances are a life saving mode of transport for critically ill patients who need emergency medical care from one city to another city safely and quickly. Early transfer to a higher centre like Yashoda Hospitals is the key to recovery, as is the case of Sajjan Agrawal.