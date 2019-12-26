Young scientists programme for schoolchildren begins

Habsiguda: The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has launched its Seventh Young Innovators' Programme with participation from more than 200 school students in the city and nearby districts.

The programme selects 20 to 25 students of Classes 8 to 10, and familiarises them with research methodologies and CCMB's focus areas in life sciences. It is spread over two weeks.

The students selected this year will spend two weeks from December 31 to January 13 at CCMB, indulging in experiments and other activities that hone one's observational and analytical skills. They will also have interactive sessions with scientists and will be apprised of various kinds of opportunities for researchers from academia to entrepreneurship.

Inaugurating programme, Dr V M Tiwari, Director of National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), delivered a lecture on sustaining water availability and inspired attendees to take urgent action on water conservation programmes.

CCMB Director Dr Rakesh Mishra said, "India is a country with the most number of youths. Given the right exposure and training, we aim to develop scientists and innovators who want to go beyond the known as well as solve India-centric problems."