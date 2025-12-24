Young talent shines at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Public School’s academic expo

Hyderabad: The Annual Academic Exhibition–2025 was organised with enthusiasm at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Public School, RC Puram, showcasing the academic and creative talents of students.

The event featured a range of exhibits and cultural performances by students, which impressed parents and guests alike. Students, who demonstrated exceptional talent across various categories were honoured with prizes.

A highlight of the programme was the outstanding performance of Gajulapeta Jyotirmayi, a Class I student, who secured first place in all departments organised by the school management. She received her prize from the chief guest, Padma Shri awardee Ela Venkateswara Rao, amid loud applause.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest appreciated the school’s efforts in nurturing creativity and holistic development among young learners.

Assistant Professor Lalita Sindhuri, DRK Jagannath, School Principal Chebolu Uma, members of the school management, teachers, parents and students attended the programme, making it a memorable and vibrant celebration of young talent and academic excellence.