Your honour…! Sharks grab court land in Rajendra Nagar

Rangareddy: While the officials are busy in putting the election preparedness into play, the land grabbers have unleashed their own plans to trespass over the government lands especially in Rajendra Nagar area under Rangareddy district.

The new incident came to light on Friday when encroachments were found on the government land at Gandhi Nagar area in Premavathipet village that was allotted for the establishment of a district court just two years ago.

Finding the officials both from GHMC and Revenue from local level to Collectorate engaged in election preparedness in the district, it is learnt that some local people believe to have been labourers and usually crush boulders on contract basis, had begun building compound walls one after another only to occupy over an acre land in Survey No 381, in Gandhi Nagar area of Premavathipet village near Outer Ring Road Toll Plaza.

It was in the year 2021, the Revenue officials from Rajendranagar handed over five acres of government land in Survey No 381 in Premavathipet village for the construction of a new court complex which is presently operating in a rented accommodation in Upperpally area. Earlier, the Principal Judge Rangareddy district accompanied by other officials made a visit to the proposed site before giving a nod to the proposal. The new complex, it was said, will have facilities like a fully furnished residential block to facilitate the legal fraternity.

Although the court authority erected a caution board with a warning against trespassing, some local people, allegedly in connivance with few local leaders, have built a raised boundary wall out of the blue that clearly indicates a breach of government land allotted for the proposed court complex.

People having acquainted with the area said that the local labourers, finding that the officials from GHMC and Revenue are busy in the election preparedness, have cashed in on the opportunity and set several boundaries over the proposed court land that may go up to over an acre of area.

“This is not a new scenario. There were instances wherein the local labourers under the guise of removing boulders have encroached government lands in the area in the earlier too with the help of local leaders. The government land in Premavathipet village too was trespassed despite a caution board fixed on the site by the court authorities against any breach,” explained Srinivas, a local resident from Rajendranagar area.