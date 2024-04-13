Youth gets ensnared in IPL betting mania in city suburbs

Rangareddy: The allure of Indian Premier League (IPL) has spurred a betting frenzy that has now infiltrated suburban villages, leaving residents in dismay. What was once confined to city limits has now spread its roots in rural communities, with lakhs of rupees changing hands every day, driven by the promise of easy money.

Ibrahimpatnam, a constituency nestled in the suburbs, has become a hotspot for this illicit activity. Villages including Manchala, Yacharam, Ibrahimpatnam, and Abdullahpurmet mandals are witnessing a surge in betting activities, fuelled in part by the presence of students of numerous Engineering, PG, and Pharmacy colleges who are particularly susceptible to the allure of quick riches. Both online and offline betting avenues are being exploited, with bookies orchestrating clandestine operations in farmhouses, hotels on the outskirts, and even through secretive WhatsApp and Telegram groups. Youngsters, lured by the thrill of the game, gather in groups to place bets online while others, glued to their television screens, partake in the digital betting spectacle from the comfort of their homes.

The scope of betting extends far beyond predicting match outcomes; every ball becomes a wager, from the number of runs scored to the occurrence of boundaries and dismissals. Rates fluctuate, with betting agents offering different odds for major and minor teams, ranging from modest bets of Rs 100 to staggering sums of Rs 50,000 or more.

However, the consequences of this unchecked betting fervour are dire. Many youths, enticed by the promise of easy money, find themselves ensnared in a cycle of debt and financial ruin. Some resort to borrowing exorbitant amounts or pledging their properties, while others are coerced into signing blank promissory notes or surrendering valuables as collateral. Authorities have begun cracking down on these illicit operations, with police registering cases against betting syndicates and concerned parents urging swift action to stem the tide of exploitation.