Youth turn Good Samaritans

In times of calamity, it is the brave hearts that make a huge difference in saving lives, property and providing aid to the stranded. In the worst floods in 100 years of Hyderabad, many youngsters went out of the way to help people stuck in floods.



'Necessity is mother invention' is proven as some of the unsung heroes even made temporary make-shift boats and reached out to the flood-affected victims. In Falaknuma, many volunteered to help in rescue operations and worked along with official relief teams. For a week, these men ventured deep into the inundated lanes, facing huge force of water currents in the Al Jubail Colony to rescue and distribute relief kits to people trapped in the area.

The youth were seen working shoulder to shoulder with military officials and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed in the rescue efforts Al Jubail colony, in the southern part of the city.

While several NGOs and others came forward and took part in rescue operations wearing safety jackets, these youngsters were seen rescuing people carrying tyre tubes and in make-shift boats with floating items like iron barrels and wooden sticks.

Mohamed Aslam (26), Mohammed Sohail (25), Omer (23), Mohammed Faisal (26), Mohammed Arif (24), Faizan Nawab (22) were some of the youth who ventured into neck-deep inundated lanes of the colony for helping stranded people and also rescued more than 200 people.

As soon as the videos went viral on social media, I along with Faisal and Arif of Nawab Sahab Kunta joined the people for helping them. A group of six people were the only ones who were helping the trapped residents," said Faizan.

Mohammed Aslam, said he is a resident of Al Jubail Colony, "When the area started flooding due to incessant rains, we immediately started rescuing people from houses as the entire lanes got inundated with 4-5 feet water. To rescue the children, we tied them with ropes to our backs and rescued several people on same night."

"Early morning, the entire colony, its ground floors was inundated with 6-7 feet water, so we formed a group of 3 and along with three members from Nawab Sahab Kunta started helping people. NRDF teams were deployed and they too started rescuing people, but even they were afraid to venture worried for going into inner lanes," explained Mohammed Sohail of same colony.

Later, with the help of two temporary boats, which were made with iron barrels and wooden sticks, and started going inner lanes to provide goods and essentials. There was an urgent need of matchboxes, candles and water as there was no electricity. While returning back we carried an aged woman and two small children along with us and kept them in a safer place," said Faizan Nawab, resident of Nawab Sahab Kunta, who came to help people in floods.

He said "Many rescued victims were in tears and they blessed us. After being in water daily some of us fell sick and had to take basic medicines but we carried on our efforts as the water continued to stay." One day, while going to provide food for residents Sohail and Faizan found two dead bodies floating near Falaknuma nala. "When we saw the bodies, first we got scared and moved aside, but later we pulled the bodies to safer place and informed the police," said Faizan.

"This situation was horrific, but the people and the family members of the deceased have praised us for recovery of dead bodies."

Faizan ended his discussion by saying

"It is because of the blessings of our mothers that we were safe and could be helpful to those in need"

ACTIONS WIN KUDOS

Mohammed Ateeq, whose family was rescued in Al Jubail colony by the unsung heroes, some two km from Falaknuma flyover inside the colony, says he was indebted to these boys.



Ateeq said," When the rains started, I was at my workplace. My colony got flooded and the police officials did not allow me to reach to my mother Parveen Begum (80) and sister Asma Fatima who were stuck at the house deep in floods. I slept on Falaknuma flyover and was waiting for the police and relief officials to rescue my family." He said they tried but could not reach to my home as the water currents overflowing from nala was very high and dangerous in the lanes of Al Jubail colony. "My sister called me up and asked for help to rescue them as mother's health was not good, I requested these youngsters and they brought my mother and sister on Monday," Ateeq added. "I will never forget this, as they helped a lot of people and helped his family for five days by providing essentials," said Ateeq.























