Youth want to be job creators than job seekers: Kishan

Hyderabad: "True to its theme, this G-20 under India's presidency aims to set the course for acting responsibly, aiming for joint cooperation and achieving and sharing our successes," said Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of the North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy addressing the delegates and the participants under the theme 'Innovating for Amrit Kaal, India @ 2047.'

He further said India is emerging as the land of job creators and not job seekers. India is the ideal location for today's start-up engagement group as the country has close to 85,000 registered start-ups with 100 plus unicorns at a combined valuation of $350 billion, he added.

Indian start-ups are innovating, investing and inventing new products and experiences. The success of these start-up ecosystems symbolises the passion, progress and priority of the government in encouraging and hand holding them.

Kishan Reddy invited start-ups to help find innovative solutions and new ideas for preserving the country's rich cultural heritage and guiding through the use of new technologies in providing an immersive experience to our tourists.