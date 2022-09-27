Youth who was supposed to join oil company in Dubai, dies of heart attack

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old youngster unexpectedly passed away at his house from a cardiac attack. The youth identified as Abhijit Reddy, who earned his B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from NIIT, Warangal, has reportedly complained of severe chest discomfort.

He was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by the family members, who then took him to the hospital where the medical staff pronounced him dead. The young person recently accepted a job at an oil company with headquarters in Dubai, earning an annual salary of about Rs 58 lakh.

Abhijit was supposed to join the company next month.



Dr. YP Reddy, a cardiologist, has explored the numerous causes of heart attacks in young people.