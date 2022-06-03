Zoo celebrates TS Formation Day

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad celebrated the Telangana Formation Day on Thursday.

S Rajashekar, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad hoisted the National flag in the Zoo. Speaking on the occasion Rajashekar congratulated all the staff members and said that Nehru Zoological Park is one of the largest zoos in the country and a pride of Telangana housing more than 200 species of animals, birds and more than 2,000 individuals. Rajashekar urged all the staff members to work with dedication and hard work and make this zoo as the best zoo.

A Nagamani, Deputy Curator, Dr M A Hakeem, Deputy Director, Curators and all office staff members, animal section, garden section and others were present.