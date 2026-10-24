RMC students shine in national competitions

Kakinada: Rangaraya Medical College (RMC) postgraduate students have brought laurels to the institution by excelling in three national level competitions organised on different occasions. While one team secured first place in a national level PG quiz and another won the top prize in a national-level tuberculosis quiz, a third student earned recognition among the top five performers in a national-level competition.

According to Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr A Vishnuvardhan, the achievements reflect the academic excellence and competitive spirit of the students.

A team led by second-year postgraduate student Dr Abharna G secured first place in the national level PG quiz organised by PACS in New Delhi. The team, representing Andhra Pradesh, emerged victorious after qualifying through preliminary rounds that saw around 1,000 participants from across the country. The team included Umesh Mohan of Government Medical College, Cuttack, Crosswin Revanth J of NIMS, Hyderabad, and Dharani EP of Narayana Health Institute, Bengaluru.

Third-year postgraduate student Dr Chiruuri Venkata Rohitha Chowdary secured a place among the top five performers nationally in the 'Smarter Minds' competition conducted as part of NOVA IX and PACS 2026. Around 4,000 candidates participated in the competition, of whom 50 were shortlisted for the subsequent round. Participants were assessed through medical case presentations and competitive examinations, with Dr Rohitha Chowdary emerging as the South Zone winner.

In another achievement, third-year postgraduate student Dr Aravindan R's team won first prize in the national level PG tuberculosis quiz held during NATCON 2026, the 81st national conference on tuberculosis and chest diseases, in Patiala, Punjab. Organised under the aegis of the Tuberculosis Association of India, the competition attracted around 500 participants from across the country. The team emerged victorious in the final round after competing against the shortlisted finalists.