YSRCP slams govt over cyclone relief

Kakinada: Former minister and YSRCP regional coordinator Kurasala Kannababu on Thursday accused the Chandrababu Naidu government of failing to provide effective relief to cyclone-affected farmers and families, while concentrating on publicity through reviews, photographs and videos.

Addressing the media in Kakinada, Kannababu questioned why ministers were not sent to the affected areas despite advance warnings about Cyclone Arnab. He also criticised the government’s decision to ask farmers to upload photographs of crop damage through a mobile app, asking how many farmers possessed the technical knowledge to do so and what role agriculture and revenue officials were playing in the assessment process.

Kannababu demanded that the government announce a clear timeline for the payment of cyclone compensation and enhance assistance to paddy farmers in line with the revised Scale of Assistance issued through GO No. 5 in November 2023 under the previous YSRCP government.

Referring to official estimates that crop damage had affected about 8.30 lakh acres, including 7.60 lakh acres of paddy, he questioned why compensation was not being increased despite the scale of losses. He said the previous government had registered crops through Rythu Bharosa Kendras, implemented free crop insurance and provided insurance payouts ranging from Rs 23,000 to Rs 29,000 per acre between 2019 and 2024. Input subsidies were also released before the next cropping season, he claimed.

Alleging that farmers were now being denied adequate crop insurance and timely subsidies because the present government had failed to pay its share of premiums, Kannababu sought immediate intervention to prevent further financial hardship. He also demanded compensation for tenant farmers, fishermen who lost boats and nets, and aquaculture farmers affected by damaged ponds and power disruptions. Calling for transparency, Kannababu urged the government to publish beneficiary lists, conduct proper field-level assessments and ensure that all eligible victims receive timely relief and compensation.