BJP Kisan Morcha seeks urgent relief for Choppadandi farmers

Karimnagar: BJP Kisan Morcha State vice-president Singireddy Krishna Reddy has urged the government to declare Choppadandi mandal drought-affected and provide immediate relief to farmers, agricultural labourers and artisans.

Led by BJP Rural Mandal president Mogili Mahesh, party leaders submitted a representation to the Deputy MRO on Wednesday, highlighting the hardships caused by drying wells, inadequate canal water and crop losses.

Krishna Reddy demanded the release of Rythu Bharosa funds, village-wise contingency plans to prevent drinking water shortages, and payment of pending assistance to agricultural labourers. He sought Rs 36,000 for each eligible worker, representing three years of unpaid assistance at Rs 12,000 annually.

He also called for waiving interest on farmers’ loans and postponing long-term loan instalments to ease financial distress.

Several BJP leaders and workers participated in the representation.