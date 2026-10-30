Congress opposes SIR for political gains: Sunil Rao

Karimnagar: BJP state spokesperson and Deputy Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao on Thursday accused the Congress of spreading misinformation about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for political gain.

Addressing a press conference in Karimnagar, Sunil Rao alleged that the Congress had launched protests against SIR following repeated electoral defeats. He maintained that removing the names of deceased voters, duplicate entries and those who had shifted residences was essential to ensure accurate and reliable electoral rolls.

Questioning the Congress’s opposition, he said similar revisions had been carried out several times since Independence, including during periods when the party was in power. He also claimed that millions of new voters had been added to the electoral rolls since 2025, rejecting allegations that young voters were being excluded.

Citing election results from various States, Sunil Rao argued that the Congress’s electoral setbacks could not be attributed solely to SIR. He challenged the party to produce specific evidence to substantiate its allegations of irregularities.

He further accused the Congress of misleading the public through protests instead of supporting efforts to maintain clean voter lists.

Sunil Rao praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, asserting that the BJP continued to enjoy public support. Several BJP corporators, co-option members and party leaders attended the press conference.