2 kg ganja seized, 3 held

Khammam : In an effort to curb the rising ganja menace in urban areas, the Khammam Commissionerate police, under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt, apprehended three individuals, including a minor, in Khammam city on Saturday. The accused were not only involved in drug trafficking but were also connected to vehicle thefts and chain snatching incidents.

City ACP SV Harikrishna and Task Force ACP J Shiva Ramaiah addressed the media on Saturday, highlighting the collaborative efforts of Khanapur Haveli police and the Task Force team. The operation involved a thorough vehicle check near Sri Sri Circle, where officers noticed three individuals on a motorcycle without a number plate. One of the suspects attempted to flee but was apprehended by the police.

Upon inspection, the police discovered two kilograms of ganja in the possession of the detained individuals. The accused were identified as Shaik Khasim of Lenin Nagar (currently absconding), Syed Moulana alias Afroz of Kasba Bazar, Chinteti Vijayendra Prasad of the new bus stand area in Khammam, and a juvenile.

During interrogation, Moulana confessed that he and Khasim sourced the ganja from Chitrakoot, Odisha, and were actively involved in selling the substance in Khammam and surrounding areas for financial gain. Additionally, Moulana admitted to stealing a motorcycle from Mahabubabad, while the juvenile confessed to stealing a scooter in the one-town area of Khammam.

Further investigations revealed that Khasim, Moulana, and the minor were involved in a chain-snatching incident in Khanapur Haveli police station limits just five days prior. The gold chain stolen during the incident was later pledged in Muthoot Finance through another accomplice, Vijayendra.

The police seized two kilograms of ganja, one motorcycle, a scooter, receipts indicating the pledging of a three-tola gold chain at Muthoot Finance, two cell phones, and Rs 25,000 in cash. The total worth of the seized property amounted to Rs 2.65 lakh.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding Shaik Khasim, and a case has been registered under Sections 8(c) and 2(b) of the NDPS Act at Khanapur Haveli police station in connection with the crime.