2 people die of heart attack within 24 hours in Khammam

Khammam: Heart attack deaths have increased drastically in recent times. Even healthy-looking people die suddenly due to heart attacks. Especially teenagers and young people are getting heart attack which is worrying.



Recently, two people died of heart attacks in Khamma within 24 hours. 31-year-old Sridhar collapsed due to a heart attack shortly after returning home after exercising at the gym on Monday. The family immediately rushed him to the hospital. He died shortly thereafter.

Sridhar's father, Manukonda Radhakishor, previously served as the chairman of the Khammam Agricultural Market Committee. Meanwhile, Garikapati Nagaraju (33) also died of a heart attack on Sunday morning in Allipuram, Khammam.