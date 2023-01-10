3 held in two separate robbery cases in Khammam

Khammam: The Khammam Police on Tuesday arrested three persons involved in two separate theft cases and has recovered gold and silver jewellery along with ornamental items worth Rs 16 lakh from them.



Speaking to the media, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier said the CCS and Mudigonda police took two persons into custody after they were found moving suspiciously during vehicle inspections at VV Palem Vandanam cross roads.

The accused identified as Varikuppala Venkatesh of new Gollagudem and Narasani Ramesh of Karukonda Ramavaram in Laxmidevipallii mandal in Kothagudem district, during interrogation confessed their crime of stealing gold and silver ornaments from a jewellery shop at Vallabhi in Mudigonda mandal in Khammam district to make easy bucks.

Police recovered 23 grams of gold jewellery and 12 kilograms of silver jewellery and ornamental items worth Rs 10 lakh from them, the CP informed.

Similarly, the CCS and Khanapuram police also took a man identified as Manigandla Vijay Kumar of Quthbullapur mandal in Rangareddy district into custody during inspections at Sri Sri Circle in Khammam city and grilled him. He confessed to have committed thefts at Khanapuram Haveli in the city besides at Jeedimetla and Balanagar in Hyderabad, Sathupalli, Kothagudem, Bhongir and Jadcherla in the past. Police recovered 97 grams of gold and 724 grams of silver items worth Rs 6 lakh from him.

The Commissioner appreciated CCS ACP T Ravi, ACPs Anjaneyulu and Baswa Reddy, CCS CI N Mallaiah Swamy, Khammam Rural CI Srinivas Rao, Khanapuram Haveli SHO Ramakrishna for nabbing the thieves.