70,000 devotees to celebrate Karthika Pournami at Gudem Gutta

Mancherial: On the occasion of Karthika Pournami, approximately 70,000 devotees are expected to visit the temple for darshan on Wednesday. Temple Executive Officer Srinivas stated that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure devotees face no inconvenience.

The temples in Gudem have been adorned with renewed splendor. The Satyanarayana Swamy temple is beautifully decorated with colourful electric lights. During the Jatara, temple authorities make elaborate arrangements. Packets of laddu and pulihora are prepared, and shamianas (canopies) are set up for devotees to rest.

The temple of ‘Ramaa Sahitha Sri Satyanarayana Swamy’ famously known as ‘Gudem Gutta’ is also referred to as ‘Ratnadri’. Located in Gudem village of Dandepalli mandal, in Mancherial, this renowned pilgrimage site in India has earned the name ‘Second Annavaram’.

In 1964, a devotee named Govardhana Perumandla Swamy had a divine vision in which the deity revealed His presence on Ratnadri hill, leading to the temple’s rise to prominence.

Nearby, there are also temples dedicated to Sri Ayyappa Swamy and Panchamukha Anjaneya Swamy. The Ayyappa temple is built on another hill close to the Satyanarayana temple, modeled after Sabarimala, and is fondly called “Sabarimala of the Telugus”.

Devotees from Telangana and other states visit Gudem to worship Sri Satyanarayana Swamy.

There is a deep belief that the deity blesses devotees by fulfilling their wishes and granting happiness, health, and prosperity.

Pilgrims take a holy dip in the sacred Godavari river before visiting the temple. Every year during the month of Kartika, large numbers of devotees come for darshan.

On Kartika Pournami, couples perform the Rama Sahitha Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam. Many women light Kartika lamps during this auspicious month. To mark Kartika Pournami, a grand annual fair (Jatara) is held at Gudem Gutta.