Amit Shah to address rally in Khammam on July 29

Khammam: Khammam Senior BJP leader and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting will be held in Khammam on July 29.

He was speaking to the media persons at the BJP party office here. Speaking on the occasion, he said Amit Shah’s public meeting in Khammam had been postponed at the last minute due to the massive cyclonic storm in Gujarat. He said they were holding the public meeting in order to tell the achievements of the nine year long rule of the country by PM Narendra Modi and good governance . He said they would participate in the arrangements of the State and district level committees. After the arrival of State president Kishan Reddy, we will make arrangements together, he said. He alleged that the ruling party leaders were spreading misinformation in their party’s internal politics. He said they would hand over a memorandum to Ambedkar’s statue on the issue of the implementation of Dalita Bandhu scheme .

Reddy said the BJP government was giving a subsidy of around Rs 2,000 on a bag of fertilisers. He alleged that the State government was preventing any scheme being implemented by the BJP from reaching out to the people. He also alleged that the ruling party leaders were spreading misinformation that the BJP’s growth had stopped. He alleged that both the BRS and Congress parties were working together.

The BJP leader said that the Congress and BRS have begun a match-fixing game in the State in order to maintain their popularity among the people.

Addressing the media persons here on Friday, Ponguleti lashed out at Congress and BRS. He said these parties have no right to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He also criticized BRS’ opposition to Uniform Civil Code.

He claimed that the public were not prepared to hear CM KCR’s speeches. They (the people) prepare to send home the KCR party in the upcoming elections.

He stated that it was CM KCR who expressed his desire for Bangaru Telangana. In the last nine years, he (KCR) has only worked for the advancement of his family, not for the welfare of the people. KCR claimed that he is just presenting the “Bangaru Telangana” movie to attract people.

Kisan Morcha State President Kondapally Sridhar Reddy District Party president Galla Satyanarayana and others participated in the programme.