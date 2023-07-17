Anaesthetists save lives without getting noticed

Khammam: Mamatha Educational Society secretary Puvvada Jayshree said that anaesthetists play a vital role in daily life.

Puvwada Jayashree inaugurated the eighth State-level Conference of Anaesthesiologist at Puvvada Auditorium of Dental College, Mamata Hospital on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said that anesthesiologists (anesthetists) play a vital role in the medical field. Sometimes, they also provide medical services like a general physician, she said.

She said that the new technology should be introduced and medical services should be provided in accordance with the changes in the medical field.

She said that holding the State-level conference at Mamata Vaidya College is highly commendable. Stating that since the establishment of Mamta Educational Society 25 years ago, many people have studied medicine and settled down, and it is highly appreciated that they are all working as faculty in their college. “Through Mamata Educational Society, we are leading in not only in medical education but also providing treatment to patients as well.

She said that there is no doubt that Telangana State is at the forefront in providing medical services in the country.

Dr MV Bhimeswar, national president of Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists said that anesthetists are also providing medical services in accordance with the changes in the medical field. Anesthetists are crucial in critical care, emergency medicine, ICU and surgery. They know how to administer the medicine depending on the patient’s condition.

He added that anesthetists know the human body and what kind of treatment should be given to them. The services provided by anesthetists in dire situations like Covid are commendable. He said that anesthesiologists are the ones who save lives of patients in difficult situations but no one knows that.

He specially appreciated the management of Mamata Educational Society for hosting the State-level conferences twice.

In this conference, 50 national and international eminent doctors explained their experiences on modern methods, technology and other topics coming in the field of anesthesia. New methods developed by PG students were introduced in this conference. About 800 doctors attended the conference. Later, the guests were felicitated under the auspices of Khammam branch of Indian Society of Anesthesiologists. ISA national secretary Dr. Sukmindhar Jitsingh, IAC State president Ratnakar, secretary Ramakrishna Reddy, organising chairman Bagam Kishan Rao, organising secretary T Suresh, treasurer, co- chairman Ravi, M Koteswara Rao, Mamta Hospital principal T. Anil Kumar, IAC national GC member Chintala Kishan, Pankaj Gupta, many doctors and others participated in the conference.