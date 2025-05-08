Ankura Hospital doctors save infant’s life by high-risk brain surgery

Khammam: The doctors at Ankura Hospital in the city successfully performed a high-risk brain surgery on a 30-day-old baby boy, which has earned a reputation as a pioneer in pediatric medical services.

According to doctors, a couple from Madhira constituency in Khammam district had a baby boy born months prematurely, and the nerves in his brain were severed, causing a brain haemorrhage.

The boy went into a coma without any movement. The parents of the boy became worried and took him to various hospitals in Khammam, but they were told that there was a brain haemorrhage and that they should take him to Vijayawada or Hyderabad.

The couple, who could not go that far, were taken to a leading children’s hospital in Vijayawada. The medical team in Vijayawada also refused to perform such a risky operation, so they did not have the means to go to Hyderabad and finally contacted Ankura Hospital in Khammam.

The boy was completely unconscious due to being born months prematurely and severe bleeding in the brain due to a ruptured nerve. In this context, the boy did not get proper treatment even after being referred to several private hospitals.

At Ankura Hospital, doctors successfully performed the brain surgery on the boy with the latest technological surgical equipment.

Dr Varun Jonnalagadda, Dr. Shwetha, Dr. Aparna, Dr. Rakesh, Dr. Zakir, and their medical team told the media in Khammam on Wednesday that the operation was successfully completed.