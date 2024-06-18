  • Menu
Ankura Hospitals give best health services to women in Khammam

“Ankura Hospital “administrators Dr. Challagulla Rakesh and hospital doctors on Monday said the hospital is giving quality health services to all.

On this occasion, the hospital was shifted to a new building, the management and Doctors informed. The hostile giving the best species to women. They also announced the best package of health services in the hospital and to utilise the people. Stressing that the hospital gives best services to women, they informed every woman who registers her name before July 31 special packages will be given to them.

A free anaesthesia checkup along with a gynecological consultation was arranged as a maternity package they informed.

Doctors Swetha Yudistir, Nilakurthi Josna, Boppudi Kalpana and Kandukuri Sai Prasanna participated in the programme.

