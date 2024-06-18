Live
- Pawan Kalyan inspects his Camp Office in Vijayawada, gives instructions to officials
- Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 11, child succumbs to injuries
- Young cancer survivors at increased risk of almost all diagnoses in later life: Study
- Foolproof security in place for PM Modi's Kashmir visit
- Private buses in Dakshina Kannada to introduce UPI payment system
- BJP MP & Doctor wins hearts by treating road accident victims
- Eight dead in hospital fire in Iran
- Freedom park parking lot to be open from June 20
- Google Launches Gemini Mobile App in Hindi, Bengali, and 7 More Languages
- US Government Sues Adobe Over Hidden Cancellation Fees
Just In
Ankura Hospitals give best health services to women in Khammam
“Ankura Hospital “administrators Dr. Challagulla Rakesh and hospital doctors on Monday said the hospital is giving quality health services to all.
“Ankura Hospital “administrators Dr. Challagulla Rakesh and hospital doctors on Monday said the hospital is giving quality health services to all.
On this occasion, the hospital was shifted to a new building, the management and Doctors informed. The hostile giving the best species to women. They also announced the best package of health services in the hospital and to utilise the people. Stressing that the hospital gives best services to women, they informed every woman who registers her name before July 31 special packages will be given to them.
A free anaesthesia checkup along with a gynecological consultation was arranged as a maternity package they informed.
Doctors Swetha Yudistir, Nilakurthi Josna, Boppudi Kalpana and Kandukuri Sai Prasanna participated in the programme.