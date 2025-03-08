Begin Munneru retaining wall construction soon!

Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy held a high-level review meeting with District Collector Muzammil Khan and other officials at the Kusumanchi Camp Office on Friday. The meeting focused on irrigation, drinking water supply, Munneru retaining wall construction, Indiramma housing, road repairs, and other key developmental projects in the district.

Addressing the officials, Ponguleti asserted that not a single acre of farmland in Khammam should suffer from water scarcity. He directed the irrigation department to ensure proper water distribution from Nagarjuna Sagar and Paleru reservoirs and take strict measures to prevent wastage. He stressed that officials should provide a clear schedule for water release to farmers to ensure efficient irrigation up to the last ayacut.

The Minister sought an update on pending land acquisition bills in the Paleru constituency related to the Bhakta Ramadasu and Sitarama Lift Irrigation schemes. He instructed officials to prepare proposals for sanctioned check dams and expedite tender processes for irrigation and underground tunnel (UT) construction projects.

Regarding the Munneru river retaining wall, he noted that 176 acres of land need to be acquired. He urged officials to negotiate with affected farmers and offer them government land as an alternative. Additionally, he instructed them to provide a daily report on the progress of the retaining wall construction. Of the 17 km of retaining wall planned, 7 km falls on government land, and he directed that construction begin immediately in those areas.

Ponguleti also reviewed road development projects, specifically the Maddulapalli Market Road expansion. He directed officials to complete the necessary land acquisition quickly and hand it over to the Roads and Buildings Department. Additionally, he stated that poor families losing homes due to road widening should be provided new houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

Highlighting the damage caused by recent floods, the Minister instructed the Roads and Buildings Department to issue tenders for permanent road repairs and commence work at the earliest.