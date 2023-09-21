Bhoodan Pochampally: 2 held for milk adulteration

Bhoodan Pochampally (Yadadri-Bhongir): The Bhongir Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested a man named Kappala Ravi for adulteration of milk in Bhimanapalliin BhudanPochampally mandal. They seized 350 liters of adulterated milk, 100ml of hydrogen peroxide, 2 Dolofar skimmed milk packets from his possession.

The SOT sleuths also arrested a man named Kumbham Raghu who was dealing in adulterated milk in Kanumukula village in BhoodanPochampallymandal. They 100 liters of adulterated milk, 200 Ml l hydrogen peroxide, 2 Dolofar skimmed milk packets.