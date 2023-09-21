Live
- Unity Mall to come up at Madhurawada with Rs 172 cr
- Economist Shankar Acharya is Chancellor of AP Central varsity
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah And Rahul Gandhi Clash Over OBC Representation And Women's Reservation Bill
- Flipkart Big Billion Days coming soon: Find Details
- AP State Cabinet approves Bill to implement GPS
- AP Council rejects motions of TDP, PDF MLCs
- Vijayawada: IB delegation visits Bloomingdale school
- Heavy rains in Telangana for next two days, predicts IMD
- ACB court to pronounce verdict on Chandrababu custody petition
- KGH gears up to face deadly Nipah virus: Superintendent
Bhoodan Pochampally: 2 held for milk adulteration
Bhoodan Pochampally (Yadadri-Bhongir): The Bhongir Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested a man named Kappala Ravi for adulteration of milk in Bhimanapalliin BhudanPochampally mandal. They seized 350 liters of adulterated milk, 100ml of hydrogen peroxide, 2 Dolofar skimmed milk packets from his possession.
The SOT sleuths also arrested a man named Kumbham Raghu who was dealing in adulterated milk in Kanumukula village in BhoodanPochampallymandal. They 100 liters of adulterated milk, 200 Ml l hydrogen peroxide, 2 Dolofar skimmed milk packets.
