  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Bhoodan Pochampally: 2 held for milk adulteration

Bhoodan Pochampally: 2 held for milk adulteration
x
Highlights

Bhoodan Pochampally (Yadadri-Bhongir): The Bhongir Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested a man named Kappala Ravi for adulteration of milk in...

Bhoodan Pochampally (Yadadri-Bhongir): The Bhongir Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested a man named Kappala Ravi for adulteration of milk in Bhimanapalliin BhudanPochampally mandal. They seized 350 liters of adulterated milk, 100ml of hydrogen peroxide, 2 Dolofar skimmed milk packets from his possession.

The SOT sleuths also arrested a man named Kumbham Raghu who was dealing in adulterated milk in Kanumukula village in BhoodanPochampallymandal. They 100 liters of adulterated milk, 200 Ml l hydrogen peroxide, 2 Dolofar skimmed milk packets.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X