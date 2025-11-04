Bidar–Maheshwaram 765 KV Power Grid project causing losses to farmers

Farmers from Kadtal mandal, affected by the construction of the Bidar–Maheshwaram 765 KV Power Grid, appealed to Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal Khattar for justice and remedial measures for the damage caused to their farmlands due to the high-tension power lines being laid under the project.

The farmers, accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra and former MLA of Kalwakurthy, Jaipal Yadav, met the Minister in New Delhi on Monday and submitted a formal representation. The delegation’s visit was organised under the guidance of BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

The farmers explained to the Minister that the ongoing works under the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) have severely impacted their agricultural lands, causing heavy losses and distress to several families. They urged the Union government to immediately address the issue and ensure that the project implementation does not harm farmers’ livelihoods.

Leaders of the Telangana State Sarpanches’ Association, including Lakshmi Narasimha Reddy, Pippala Venkatesh, Kadari Ramakrishna, Guduru Pentareddy, Guda Parvatala, Jella Sivarama Krishna, and Kyama Satyam, detailed the nature of the damage to Minister Khattar and requested fair compensation and corrective measures.

MP Ravichandra and former MLA Jaipal Yadav also appealed to the Minister to take necessary steps to protect the interests of the affected farmers. Responding positively, Minister Khattar assured the delegation that he would review the matter with senior officials and take appropriate action.