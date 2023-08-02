Live
- PL Stock Report: Harsha Engineers International (HARSHA IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Muted result; foreign subsidiaries underperform - Accumulate
- Robust biz model key for startups’ success
- Yudha Bheri: Jagan destroyed irrigation sector, slams Naidu
- BJP demands explanation on state’s revenue
- ‘Jailer’ team coming with a new trend; team to unleash ‘Showcase’
- Vijay Deverakonda creates curiosity with his tweet
- Grim situation prevails in Krishna basin dams in state
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
- SIIMA announces nominations; ‘RRR’ gets highest in Telugu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surged, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
BJP extends support to Gram Panchyat workers strike
Sathupalli: BJP Dalit leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao demanded that the government immediately concede the Gram Panchayat workers demands.
On Tuesday Namburi extended support to Gram Panchyat workers protest at Kallur before the RDO Office.
He expressed his solidarity with the Panchayat workers strike which completed 27 day on Tuesday. He said, the government is not taking interest in workers’ issues.
The petition submitted by the Panchayat workers was submitted by BJP MLAs Etela Rajender and Raghunandana Rao , Raja Singh, MLC AVN Reddy on behalf of the workers and the Assembly meetings to be held.
