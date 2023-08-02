  • Menu
BJP extends support to Gram Panchyat workers strike

BJP leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao speaking at GP workers dharna at Kalluru in Khammam district on Tuesday
Sathupalli: BJP Dalit leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao demanded that the government immediately concede the Gram Panchayat workers demands.

On Tuesday Namburi extended support to Gram Panchyat workers protest at Kallur before the RDO Office.

He expressed his solidarity with the Panchayat workers strike which completed 27 day on Tuesday. He said, the government is not taking interest in workers’ issues.

The petition submitted by the Panchayat workers was submitted by BJP MLAs Etela Rajender and Raghunandana Rao , Raja Singh, MLC AVN Reddy on behalf of the workers and the Assembly meetings to be held.

