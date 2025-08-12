BJP urges officials to protect forest land

Khammam: A BJP delegation led by senior leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao submitted a memorandum to Additional Collector (Revenue) Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday, demanding an urgent land survey to protect forest lands in Gangaram village of Sattupalli mandal.

The delegation alleged that forest lands in Survey Nos. 133, 131 and 40, spread over more than 300 acres, were being illegally encroached upon by a Hyderabad-based real estate developer. According to the BJP, the builder, in collusion with local political leaders, had begun destroying hills and forest areas to facilitate illegal occupation.

“The developer started clearing forested hills with machinery, but retreated after BJP leaders and local farmers strongly protested the move,” said Ramalingeswara Rao, adding that this was not an isolated incident.

The BJP leaders expressed concern over what they described as a pattern of illegal encroachments on forest land in the region, allegedly due to inaction by revenue officials.

They stressed the need for an immediate and comprehensive government land survey to clearly demarcate and declare forest lands, and to initiate action against encroachers.

The delegation further said that with the support of BJP national leader Dr Ponguleti

Sudhakar Reddy, the matter will soon be brought to the notice of Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy (Coal and Mines), Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Minister of State for Home), and Bhupender Yadav (Environment, Forest and Climate Change).

Several BJP functionaries participated in the delegation, including Veeramraju Bhaskari (constituency convenor), Sali Shivakrishna (Sattupalli mandal president), Banoth Vijay (Sattupalli town president), and Vemula Lakshminarayana (general secretary).