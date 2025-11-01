  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Blood donation camp draws huge response

Blood donation camp draws huge response
x
Highlights

Khammam: PoliceCommissioner Sunil Dutt said donating blood is equal to saving lives and urged everyone to come forward for this noble cause. On...

Khammam: PoliceCommissioner Sunil Dutt said donating blood is equal to saving lives and urged everyone to come forward for this noble cause.

On Friday, as part of the Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Week, a mega blood donation camp was organised by the Khammam Rural Division Police at Nelakondapalli Market Yard, receiving a massive response from the public. Over 1,500 donors participated, making it one of the largest camps in the district.

Addressing participants, Dutt said that many lives are lost due to a shortage of blood during emergencies and that such initiatives help ensure timely availability for patients, especially thalassemia sufferers who need blood every 15 days.

He thanked donors and officers from Khammam Rural, Mudigonda, Kusumanchi, and Nelakondapalli mandals for their support.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick