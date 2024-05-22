BRS, Congress have no right to seek votes

Khammam: G Premender Reddy, the BJP MLC candidate, on Tuesday took a strong stance against the Congress and the BRS parties.

Addressing the media here, he posed a direct question to the BRS chief, asking him to explain to the jobless why the election of a graduation MLC was necessary. He said the BRS government had defrauded the jobless. During the ten-year BRS rule, the unemployment issue was ignored. According to him, P Rajeswara Reddy, the BRS MLC, resigned from his position and neglected to assist young people. In this election, he said, the BRS had no right to demand a vote.

Reddy also flayed that Congress had completely failed to fulfil the six promises. It completely neglected paddy procurement and the farmers were in doldrums. It was a great shame that the Congress, having failed in its first 100 days in power, was seeks votes for its MLC candidate, he added.

He declared that in order to fortify the country, the people are once again welcoming the Modi regime. This is a good opportunity for the youth to vote for the BJP for graduate welfare. Later, he along with BJP leaders conducted a meet with Prakasam ground workers and SCCL worker.

BJP Kothagduem district president KV Ranga Kian, and other dignitaries took part in the event.