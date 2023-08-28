BRS failed farmers, Eatala assails KCR

Khammam: BJP MLA and Election Management Committee Chairman (EMC) Eatala Rajender lambasted the BRS govt at the Khammam public meeting. The meeting was attended by BJP State President Kishan Reddy, MP Bandi Sanjay, and Union Minister Amit Shah in addition to other national leaders.

In his blistering attack on the BRS chief and CM KCR, Eatala said KCR about his claims that Rythu Bandhu would be implemented in a never-seen-before fashion. He questioned the removal of tractor subsidy to the farmers, as also lack of aid for drip irrigation, and the condition that farmers till their land for a week before selling their produce.

Every grain that the farmers grow would be purchased if the BJP won the election, Rajender promised. He assured that the farmers would be provided all necessary subsidies. Saying that housing still a dream of lakhs of underprivileged people in the State, he vowed that the BJP would fulfil their aspirations after it came to power in the state.