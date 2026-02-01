BRS failed for a decade, criticise Min Ponguleti

Edulapuram (Khammam): Revenue, Housing, and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivas launched an attack on the BRS party during his extensive election campaign across Edulapuram Municipality on Saturday, accusing them of failing the poor over the past decade.

Addressing gatherings in wards 3, 4, 5, 6, and 25, the minister said, “As soon as elections approach, the opposition comes forward with false promises and misleading statements. But those who did not provide even a single house to the poor during their ten-year rule now have the audacity to seek votes?” Ponguleti criticised the previous government alleging they focused on personal gains rather than public welfare. He cited the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, claiming it was constructed primarily to benefit contractors, and pointed out the deteriorating state of parts of the project as evidence of past mismanagement. “The previous rulers repeatedly deceived people with false promises. Their tenure was marked by corruption and neglect of ordinary citizens,” he said.

The minister pledged that Edulapuram Municipality would become a role model for the state. “By the coming monsoon, we will complete the Munnuru protection wall to safeguard residents. Along with relocating the FCI godown, we will provide all essential civic amenities. I am here as a supportive son who understands your difficulties,” he assured citizens.

Concluding his campaign, Ponguleti urged voters not to be swayed by the opposition’s “false narratives” and called upon them to elect the Congress candidate to ensure continued development in the municipality.

The minister highlighted the present government’s achievements saying, “We do not just make promises; we deliver results. Across the state, Indiramma housing scheme has been implemented with a budget of Rs 22,500 crore, providing eligible beneficiaries with homes and financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each,” he said. He also mentioned other welfare schemes, including free bus travel, subsidised cooking gas at Rs 500, and 200 units of free electricity for eligible citizens.