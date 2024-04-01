BRS lambasts govt apathy to agri crisis

Khammam: BRS leaders have demanded immediate release of drinking water and irrigation water supply to the people and the farmers in Khammam district. A team of leaders expressed anger that the two ministers hailing from the district, including the Deputy CM, failed to prevail upon the government to release Sagar water to irrigate the farm fields in the district.

The BRS leaders organised an agitation at Paleru reservoir where water levels have shrunk to the bottom. They held placards and raised slogans against the government. Senior leaders of the party including MLC Tatha Madhusudan, BRS parliament candidate Nama Nageswara Rao, former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Rajya Sabha members Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Zilla Parishad chairman Lingala Kamal Raju, former MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Banoth Madhan Lal and Chandrawati participated in the protest.

Later, they visited agricultural fields in Nelakondapally mandal. They interacted with the farmers who related their grave concern over drying up of water bodies and government failure to release Sagar water. The leaders assured them to take up their case and resolve their issue by mounting pressure on the government. They lambasted the Congress government for not allaying farmers’ apprehensions of severe drought. They also expressed concern that the government was not doing anything to help people reeling under an acute drinking water shortage.

They BRS leaders demanded that the Congress government to act immediately and fill the dried up Paleru reservoir with Sagar water to meet drinking and irrigation needs of the people.