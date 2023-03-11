'BRS leaders' comments on BJP condemned

Khammam: BJP leader Kadaganchi Ramesh on Saturday called upon the party leaders and workers to strive for the growth of the party in the district. He explained that the country is developing under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that BJP will form government in the State very soon. He participated as the chief guest at the Booth Swashakti Abhiyan workshop organised at Vemsuru village in Marlapadu mandal in Sathupalli constituency in the district.

Ramesh condemned the allegations of BRS leaders against the BJP government and PM Modi. He said the investigation agencies do their work fairly. The KCR family is working for money and her daughter Kavitha is involved in a liquor case, he said. He said the BRS leaders could not digest the growth of the BJP in the State and wontedly made comments on the party for their political existence.



