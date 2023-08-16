BRS regime solved podu land problems: Govt Whip Kantha Rao

Khammam: Around 50,595 podu farmers who recently received podu pattas in Kothagudem district received Rs 10.65 crore under Rythu Bandhu scheme, informed Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao here on Tuesday. A long-standing issue has been resolved by the State government with the distribution of podu pattas. He added that steps are being taken to revitalise and safeguard the district’s forests as the podu lands problem is permanently resolved.

Participating in the Independence Day celebrations in Kothagudem district, Kantha Rao hoisted the national flag and addressed the gathering. He said the distribution of podu pattas has improved the quality of life in tribal villages. Doctors at Manugur Area Hospital have done a knee cap replacement surgery for the first time in the region as the State government places emphasis on infrastructural development.

A 50-bed maternity ward and operating room were being built in Cherla at a cost of Rs 2 crore. At Penagadapa, Parnasala, Komararam, MP Banjar, and Erranguta, Arogya Mahila Kendras were established. He highlighted that 14,786 KCR kits have been distributed to women who gave birth to child at government hospitals, and 9,315 women have already received treatment at the kendras. Kantha Rao enumerated the advancements made by several government agencies. He gave souvenirs to the performing groups.

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G and others were present.