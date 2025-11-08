BRS takes to streets demanding better roads and infra

Leaders and cadres of BRS staged dharnas at MLA camp offices across the district on Friday, demanding development of roads and basic infrastructure. The agitation followed a call given by the party’s district president Rega Kantha Rao.

In Kothagudem town, leaders Bandi Raju Goud, Sindhu Tapaswi, and others took out a protest rally from the party office to the camp office of MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao at Writer Basthi. Addressing the gathering, Goud alleged that the MLA had failed to utilise the District Mineral Fund (DMF) for local development.

He claimed that funds meant for the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) areas were being diverted to Palair and Madhira constituencies at the directions of Ministers P Srinivas Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka. “The DMF was established for the welfare of mining-affected areas, but the current government is misusing it for political gains,” he alleged.

In Yellandu, senior BRS leader Dindigala Rajender led a protest at MLA Koram Kanakaiah’s camp office, accusing the Congress government of ignoring public welfare while burdening citizens with higher vehicle taxes.

“Despite collecting more revenue, the government has failed to repair roads. Accidents are rising, and people are suffering,” he said, demanding that DMF funds be spent locally.

At Aswapuram, mandal BRS president K Amarender Yadav and party workers held a rally, highlighting that sustained pressure from Kantha Rao’s digital campaign had prompted BTPS to sanction Rs 2.5 crore for road repairs in the Pinapaka constituency. “A cheque has already been handed over to the district collector, and the works began on Thursday,” Yadav said. Similar protests were reported from other constituencies, where party cadres demanded that the government prioritise road development.