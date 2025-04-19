Collector Sreeja extols benefits of Bhu Bharati Act

Khammam: “The government has implemented the Bhu Bharati Act for the permanent resolution of land issues. Applications should be made for the resolution of issues in revenue conferences being held in the villages,” said Collector in-charge Dr P Sreeja.

On Friday, the she inspected the revenue conferences held in Cheruvu Madharam and Kotha Kothur villages of Nelakondapalli Mandal. On this occasion, the process of receiving applications regarding land issues, the registers being maintained, the receipts given to the applicants, and the applications being received on which issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sreeja said that the Act was taken up to increase accountability without affecting the sense of security of farmers regarding their lands.

She said that the new law will facilitate services, such as transaction services, registration, mutation, prohibited lands, and ROR changes and additions. She said that the Bhu Bharati Act is there to solve the problems of the common people, rural people, and farmers in a way that is easy for everyone to understand.

The Collector-in-charge said that there is a two-tier appeal system in the Bhu Bharati Act to resolve land issues. She said that farmers will get free legal aid and that village revenue records will be maintained and if anyone fraudulently changes the rights records and obtains pattas for government, bhoodan, assigned, endowment and waqf lands, the law has the power to cancel them.

Sreeja urged that those who have land rights but are not in the record should apply for correction of errors in the rights records and get them registered in the rights records within the year of the new law.

Meanwhile, in the revenue conference held in Cheruvu Madharam village, officials received 160 applications related to land issues and 28 applications related to Kotha Kothuru village. The officials handed over receipts for the applications received.

As per the schedule of revenue conferences, a revenue conference was held in Sadashivapuram village in the mandal from Friday afternoon and more than 46 applications were received.

In this programme, SDC, Palair Constituency In-charge Officer M Rajeshwari, Khammam RDO Narasimha Rao, Nelakondapalli Mandal Tahsildar Venkateshwarlu, Tahsildar Tafazzul Hussain, Naib Tahsildar Imran, RIs Srinivas, Ravi, officials, and others participated.