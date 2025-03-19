Live
Cong cadre celebrates BC Bill approval with Agri Min
Khammam: The State government’s approval of the 42% reservation bill for Backward Classes (BCs) sparked grand celebrations at Sanjeeva Reddy Bhavan, the District Congress Party Office on Tuesday. Agriculture Minis-ter Tummala Nageswara Rao, District Congress Committee President Puvvalla Durga Prasad, and other Congress leaders attended the event.
Members distributed sweets among each other and burst crackers. Leaders hailed the Congress gov-ernment’s historic step in implementing BC reservations based on population data, fulfilling AICC leader Rahul Gandhi’s promises. The event concluded with gratitude to the state government and cabinet min-isters, and a call to the central government to support the bill’s inclusion in the 9th Schedule of the Con-stitution.