Congress has no right to comment on BJP, flays Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

Khammam: BJP National co in-charge of Tamil Nadu and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Saturday came down heavily on Congress party. He condemned the comments made by AICC leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Warangal Rythu Sangarshana Sabha.

Speaking to media people in district party office on Ponguleti termed Rythu Sangarshana Sabha as Congress Sangarshan Sabha. He said that Congress party is indulging in vote bank politics.

He said that the other countries including Pakistan also praising the services of Narendra Modi government but the Congress party and their leaders does not want any development in the country.

Ponguleti stated that everyone know how the government had worked for the people during the Covid pandemic. He praised the services of Narendra Modi and added that he is the global leader in his regime.

He said that the Rahul Gandhi, K T Rama Rao and Revanth Reddy have no right to comment against PM Modi on Twitter.

He accused the Congress of having no values and cheating the people.

Ponguleti said that Congress is selling tickets to those are involved in scams and added that Indiana National Congress Party has turned into Indian National Commercial Congress party. The leaders of the party and MPs are openly accusing each other, he added.

The Congress party is resorting to cheap politics to target PM Modi who is working round the clock for the country.

He said that people are aware of Modi's governance and they are happy.

He questioned Rahul Gandhi to tell on how UPA government served the farmers in the past. He asked the the party leaders to answer on the suicides of farmers during UPA regime. Rahul Gandhi has no moral rights to speak about welfare of farmers, he added. He said the people gave mandate to the BJP at Centre rejecting the Congress and disbelieving the party's declaration on the farmers.

He said, the TRS and Congress parties are working like hand in glove against the BJP and played dramas in Delhi and in Hyderabad galli He said many Congress leaders joined TRS party for their political gains.

On the occasion, Sudhakar Reddy listed out the schemes implemented for the farmers across the country.

District party president Galla Satyanaryana, Corporator D Satyanarayana, Nunna Ravi, Pradeep, M Saraswathi, A Shyam Goud and other were present in the meeting.