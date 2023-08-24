Congress will sweep Nalgonda district: Uttam

Kodad ( Suryapet): Former State Congress president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the leaders and workers of BRS party are openly opposing re- allotment of party MLA tickets to BRS sitting MLAs and the defeat of BRS party’s sittings in the elections is certain.

Speaking to the media at the Congress party office in Kodada town, he asked why it is necessary to pay BMT (Bollam Mallaiah Tax) of Rs 3 lakh to make ventures in Kodada. He said that the burden of BMT will be removed for the people with Bollam defeat only. Like CM KCR, all MLAs of BRS party are involved in illegal and corrupt businesses, he alleged.Is it not a fact that 70 per cent corruption and illegality happened in Dalit Bandhu scheme, he asked. He called upon Mudiraj community to kick out BRS party, as it did not allocated even one MLA ticket to the Mudiraj caste in forthcoming election. Muslims who are 12% were allotted only three tickets. This is an insult to the Muslim community, he said.

He said that there are 25 lakh unemployed youth in the State, all of them must teach a lesson to the BRS party in the next elections. He said that Uttam Padmavathi will contest as the Congress party candidate from Kodada constituency, and added that Congress party will win 70 seats and all 12 seats in Erstwhile Nalgonda district.