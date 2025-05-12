Demand grows for chilli board in Khammam

Khammam: A chilli board is being pushed for in Khammam by the Telangana State Farmers’ Association, Telangana Farmers’ Association, farmers from affiliated associations of various parties, the CPM, the CPI, and mass line parties. In this regard, the Khammam Roundtable discussions with farmers and traders was held, the chilli market was under siege, and there was a dharna in front of the Collectorate. Moreover, beginning from the next month, planned activities for the chilli board will be undertaken by interested parties.

Following the establishment of a turmeric board by the Central government in Nizamabad, farmers are now calling for the establishment of a board in Khammam. Telangana grows between 3 lakh and 4 lakh acres of chilli annually.

This includes the districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, and Mulugu, in addition to Suryapet, Nalgonda, and Gadwal.

In the Rayalaseema districts of Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore, and Kurnool, chillies are also farmed. In Andhra Pradesh, between 5 lakh and 6 lakh acres are used for chili farming. But as of right now, there isn’t a chilli board in the entire nation.

According to local farmers, it would be advantageous for both Telugu states to establish a chilli board in Khammam district, which serves as the entry point to Telangana and Andhra. The establishment of the chili board will boost the international market for exports, provide regular training for chilli farmers, and give high-quality chilli cultivation boards the chance to take production-related action.

The board will be able to host regular awareness seminars on chilli production for farmers and offer rewards to those who grow chilli organically rather than using pesticides because it has unique money, authority, and a unique system. The Horticulture Department is currently in charge of chilli farming.

Officials are keeping an eye on the Horticulture Department’s crops, just like they are on other crops. As of right present, chilli farming has no minimum support price.