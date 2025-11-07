Demand made for purchase of cotton directly from farmers

The Telangana Rythu Sangham district committee has demanded that the Central government and the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) immediately withdraw the conditions imposed on cotton procurement, which they said are stringent and severely affecting farmers across the State.

Addressing a district committee meeting in Khammam on Thursday, district secretary Bonthu Rambabu said that the CCI’s conditions — including the 7-quintal per acre limit, less than 8 percent moisture content, and compulsory Kisan Kapas registration — are causing severe distress to cotton growers.

He alleged that these restrictions have resulted in large-scale rejection of cotton at procurement centres, denying farmers the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 8,110 per quintal announced by the government.

“Continuous heavy rains have already damaged the crop and reduced yields, and now these conditions are pushing farmers into deeper crisis,” Rambabu said, urging the government to lift all restrictions and purchase cotton directly from farmers at MSP. He demanded that the government compensate farmers for crop losses caused by incessant rains and ensure immediate relief.

Criticising the state government, Rambabu said that the promise to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh has not been fulfilled, and that the government’s insistence that farmers first clear their bank dues before being eligible for waiver is unjust. He called for complete and unconditional loan waiver for all eligible farmers.

The Rythu Sangham also demanded the release of Rs 63 crore in pending bonus payments for paddy procured during the previous Rabi season in Khammam district.