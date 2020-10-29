Dharani portal protects lands from encroachment: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Minister of Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar launched Dharani portal for land and property registrations at Tahsildar office in Raghunadhapalem mandal on Thursday. The Minister informed that slot bookings in the website for the registrations begin from Thursday onwards. He asserted, the portal is also aimed to put an end to encroachments of government lands and other private properties. All the government, endowment and Wakf lands have been locked from registrations.

Minister Ajay said the portal has been designed in order to reduce loopholes in the registration process. One can register their property and the partition of agriculture lands and once the registration is done, the owner will be provided with an e-pattadar passbook, he said. Telangana State government is the only one that is implementing the new Revenue Act across the country and the TRS government is depositing Rythu Bandhu amount two times per year.

He informed that training was given to Tahsildars to give extended services to the people and Tahsildars were turned as Sub Registrar in the Revenue Act. He also promised to the people of Raghunadhapalem mandal that Tahsildar office and police stations will be shifted to the MPDO office premises in a couple of days. Minister Ajay said the development of Raghunadhapalem mandal is going on at a brisk pace. The government spent large amounts of funds for the development of roads and setting up central lighting works.

District Collector RV Kanan informed the Tahsildar offices will become Joint sub registrar offices after launching Dharani portal and appealed to the people to utilise the services of Dharani portal.