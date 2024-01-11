Live
Just In
Discontent rocks BRS in Suryapet municpality
- 1. Dissidents raise banner of revolt against chairman and vice-chairman of civic body
- 2. Congress, BSP members join them; it is an acid test for Jagadish Reddy
- 3. Around 30 dissident councillors shift to camps, upbeat on no-trust vote
- 4. Strength of councillors, TRS 31, BJP 04, B SP 04, Congress 08, 47 Ward Vacant out of this, 24 people have to give a letter of no-confidence to District Collector
Suryapet : Congress and BSP councillors have joined hands with BRS dissident Councillors. They are bent on moving a no-confidence motion on their own party chairman and vice-chairman of Suryapet municipality. To move the motion, 24 out of 48 Councilors should submit a letter to the District Collector.
After verifying their signatures, the Collector would call for a council meeting. If two-thirds of the 48 i.e., 33 councillors raise their hands and support the motion before the Election Officer on Election Day, the incumbents would lose the trust vote.
It remains to be seen how former minister Jagadish Reddy, who made a Dalit woman as chairman, would tackle the no-confidence motion.
Over 30 councilors not only support no-confidence against the chairperson but also went to the camp. All of them were moved to metro cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru.Along with the BRS councillors, Congress and BSP councilors also went to the camp. If a total of 33 councilors raise their hands in no-confidence motion meeting, the council will have to elect the new chairman.