Farmer leader Nalamala Venkateswara Rao selected for study tour to Israel

Khammam: Senior farmer leader, district co-ordinator of Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi ( TRBS), Nalamala Venkateswara Rao has been selected for a study tour programme in Israel which will be organised by the Agriculture and Cooperation department of the State government.

He was selected as a member of 30 member-team that also includes officials from Agriculture and Cooperation department and farmers.

The five-day study tour to Israel will begin August 5. The team will be led by the Director of Horticulture and the Technicial Coordianation M Hanumanth Rao and advisor Horticulure E Srinivas Rao.

