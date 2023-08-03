Live
- Leaders pay homage to Cantonment MLA late G Sayanna in Assembly
- "I really manifested working with Jr. NTR, "says Janhvi Kapoor on working with Man of Masses NTR Jr in Devara
- Telangana Assembly Speaker keeps BRS leader on tenterhook
- ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ from ‘Shanda’: Blend of melody and energy beats
- Buy Nothing Phone (2) for up to Rs 7,000 less on Independence Day Sale
- Eight held for gambling at Falaknuma
- Raveena Tandon finally breaks her silence on her film 'ONE FRIDAY NIGHT', calls it a gratifying experience
- Jai Kisan is just not a slogan for BRS: KTR
- T-Hub, Broadridge tie up to accelerate Web 3 innovation
- Markets tumble on US credit downgrading
Farmer leader Nalamala Venkateswara Rao selected for study tour to Israel
Khammam: Senior farmer leader, district co-ordinator of Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi ( TRBS), Nalamala Venkateswara Rao has been selected for a study tour programme in Israel which will be organised by the Agriculture and Cooperation department of the State government.
He was selected as a member of 30 member-team that also includes officials from Agriculture and Cooperation department and farmers.
The five-day study tour to Israel will begin August 5. The team will be led by the Director of Horticulture and the Technicial Coordianation M Hanumanth Rao and advisor Horticulure E Srinivas Rao.
