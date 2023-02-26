Farmers, agents clash at Khammam yard market

Mild tension prevailed here in Khammam Agricultural Market on the early hours of Saturday. A farmer allegedly manhandled a commission agent and it escalated into a serious argument between the farmers and commission agents.

According to sources, a farmer, M Singh of Thirthala village of Khammam rural had taken a loan of Rs 30,000 three years ago from the commission agent V Venkateswarlu of Polisettigudem in the district. The agent went to the farmer's house in the evening hours of Friday and demanded money back and threatened to sell off the farmer's chilli crop. The farmer refused on demand made by the merchant.

On Saturday, the farmer came to the market to sell his chilli crop. However, the enraged commission agent Venkateswarlu entered the market and started an argument with farmer on the issue. Venkateswarlu stopped the farmer and questioned him on how he is selling his crop to another commission agent. An argument soon intensified and resulted into a scuffle between the two. The scuffle turned into a clash between the two groups as Singh and his relatives beat up Venkateswarlu. Later, a large number of traders, commission agents and chamber of commerce office bearers gathered at the market in support of the commission agent while a few farmers stood by the farmer, M Singh. Trading was stalled briefly.

AMC chairperson D Swetha and the local police interfered and pacified both sides. After the farmer tendered an apology to Venkateswalu and agreed to clear the loan. the issue was resolved.



