Final touches given to Khammam Medical College

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inspecting the ongoing constructions works of the new medical college in Khammam on Wednesday
Highlights

  • Classes to begin with 100 students this year
  • Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inspects construction works

Khammam: Classes at Government Medical College in Khammam with an intake of 100 seats will commence from this academic year, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on here on Wednesday.

The Minister along with district Collector VP Gautham inspected the ongoing works at the Medical College. Speaking to media persons, he said that the works are going on at a fast pace and will be completed within the stipulated time. The old college building situated on five acres and the R&B office situated on three acres will be used to run the classes. The old Collectorate building opposite the Government General Hospital is being renovated at a cost of Rs. 9 crore.

The State government has already sanctioned Rs166 crore for the construction of the medical college. The National Medical Commission has granted permission to run classes with 100 MBBS seats, the Minister said.

Earlier in the day, the Minister inaugurated a Phaco machine installed at the Government General Hospital with an expenditure of Rs 28 lakh to provide advanced ophthalmology treatment to those suffering from eye problems.

